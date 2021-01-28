Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur Shows
2021 Senior Bowl Wide Receivers Fantasy Football Preview

Get ready for the Senior Bowl while we preview the wide receivers in this year's class
Author:
Publish date:

In this episode, John and Matt break down every wide receiver that will be in Mobile this week. They go through the rationale for big names like Devonta Smith out of Alabama and Tylan Wallace out of Oklahoma State to attend. They go through over a dozen top wideout names, breaking down college production and tape review. Featured players include Nico Collins from Michigan, D'Wayne Eskridge from Western Michigan, Cornell Powell and Amari Rodgers from Clemson, as well as Kadarious Toney and Trevon Grimes from the University of Florida. Dynasty Fantasy Football players, Devy Fantasy Football players, and NFL Draft fans will find this episode to be insightful and exciting as the guys get geared up for a great 2021 NFL Draft season. The NFL Draft Bible Podcast Network is powered by the si.com/nfl/draft. Please support our show by visiting the site and reading the work of our industry-leading writing and scouting teams. You can also support the show by leaving a 5 STAR review, subscribing, and telling your friends about our show.

