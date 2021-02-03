Analyzing January Fantasy Football Rookie ADP

In this episode, Matt switches it up a bit and analyzes rookie ADP collected through a series of rookie mock drafts by analysts throughout the fantasy football industry. Matt goes round by round through the full ADP collected (a total of 60 rookies) but stops to point out the value, overprice, or appropriateness of three players per round.



He discusses a high price for Kyle Pitts, a skyrocketing Elijah Moore value, the sneaky value of Senior Bowl risers Nico Collins and D'Wayne Eskridge among his comments.