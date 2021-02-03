Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur Shows
Analyzing January Fantasy Football Rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

In this episode, Matt switches it up a bit and analyzes rookie ADP collected through a series of rookie mock drafts by analysts throughout the fantasy football industry. Matt goes round by round through the full ADP collected (a total of 60 rookies) but stops to point out the value, overprice, or appropriateness of three players per round.

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

He discusses a high price for Kyle Pitts, a skyrocketing Elijah Moore value, the sneaky value of Senior Bowl risers Nico Collins and D'Wayne Eskridge among his comments.

*For more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

