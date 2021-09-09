September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI TIX
Search

Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic

The Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic kicks off at Oheka Castle to benefit Orthopedic Foundation and MVP-Merging Vets and Players on September 9th, 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

We're excited for the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic this September 9, 2021 Make sure you register at http://bigdaddygolfclassic.com/

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic
Our Shows

Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXXXVII

USATSI_13503313
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Obinna Eze, Offensive Tackle, TCU Horned Frogs

USATSI_15363904
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: D'Jordan Strong, Cornerback, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

USATSI_10271483
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Abraham Lucas, Offensive Tackle, Washington State Cougars

USATSI_16689734
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cam'Ron Harris, Running Back, Miami Hurricanes

USATSI_13388500
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Pola-Mao, Safety, USC Trojans

USATSI_13229896
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: D.J. Davidson, Defensive Lineman, Arizona State Sun Devils

USATSI_11255988
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sterling Weatherford, Safety, Miami (OH) Redhawks