Broncos Win the 2021 Best NFL Draft Award at ITL Combine Seminar

Broncos Win the 2021 Best NFL Draft Award at ITL Combine Seminar

The 13th annual ITL Combine Seminar, this year presented by TEST Football Academy and Agent Live 360 Broncos the 2021 Best Draft Award after winning 31 percent of the vote from NFL scouts and administration. Denver was able to defeat the Dolphins, Chiefs, Chargers, Steelers and Patriots to earn the honor of the 2021 Best Draft Award. For more information follow Inside the League at www.InsidetheLeague.com and www.SucceedinFootball.com

