CO Brocato Memorial Awarded to Steelers Scout Mark Gorscak at ITL Combine Seminar

The 13th annual ITL Combine Seminar was presented by TEST Football Academy and Agent Live 360. This year the Steelers scout Mark Gorscak was awarded the 2022 C.O. Brocato Memorial Award for Lifetime Service to NFL Scouting. Find out all of this and more when you become a member of Inside the League at www.InsidetheLeague.com today.

