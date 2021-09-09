September 9, 2021
College Fantasy Football Week 2 Slate | CFF Sleepers, Match-Ups, DFS & Best Bets

Skip, John, and Matt are back to preview the Week 2 College Football slate.
Skip, John, and Matt are back to preview the Week 2 College Football slate.

They dig into the biggest news and notes you need to know and monitor to accurately set your fantasy football line-ups. Then the guys highlight the five highest-scoring match-up totals of the week, letting you know where the fantasy football value is. 

They each highlight four sleepers of the week, players that can exceed their expected value this week. Then, it's time for the guys' Best Bets of the Week (picking moneyline, spread, and total) and then the episode finishes up with a DFS preview.

