Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur Shows
Search
Draft Seminar Senior Bowl Quarterback and Tight End Fantasy Football Preview

Draft Seminar Senior Bowl Quarterback and Tight End Fantasy Football Preview

Get ready for the Senior Bowl while we preview the Quarterbacks and Tight Ends in this year's class
Author:
Publish date:

In this episode, John and Matt continue diving into the 2021 Senior Bowl Class. They breakdown the film, college production, and analytic benchmarks for the stars of the class like Jamie Newman of Wake Forest, Kyle Trask of Florida, and Hunter Long out of Boston College. They also breakdown Feleipe Franks of Arkansas, Texas A&M's Kellen Mond, and Sam Ehlinger from the University of Texas. Tight ends are often forgetting about but the guys show you why you do not want to forget about Tony Poljan out of Virginia, Ole Miss' Kenny Yeboah, Duke's Noah Gray, Quintin Morris out of Bowling Green, and Kylen Granson from SMU. Dynasty Fantasy Football players, Devy Fantasy Football players, and NFL Draft fans will find this episode to be insightful and exciting as the guys get geared up for a great 2021 NFL Draft season.

nfl draft bible podcast network
Our Shows

Draft Seminar Senior Bowl Quarterback and Tight End Fantasy Football Preview

5ffc9bbdb64ec
NFL Draft Events

Reaction to the measurements from the Topical Bowl

reeses20senior20bowl_1546283242233.JPG_66259055_ver1.0
NFL Draft Events

Senior Bowl Rosters

Tarron Jackson
NFL Draft Events

Senior Bowl Preview: Defense

maxresdefault
Our Shows

The State of Football PT. CXXVI

amari rodgers
NFL Draft

Scouting Lenz: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

mockdraftmonday
News

Monday Mock Draft: Three Rounds. Every NFL team's picks through Day Two

Brady-2-1040x572
News

Recapping the NFC Championship Game

bynum---casey-sapio
NFL Draft

Player Spotlight: Interview with Camryn Bynum, CB, California