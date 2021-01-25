Draft Seminar Senior Bowl Quarterback and Tight End Fantasy Football Preview

In this episode, John and Matt continue diving into the 2021 Senior Bowl Class. They breakdown the film, college production, and analytic benchmarks for the stars of the class like Jamie Newman of Wake Forest, Kyle Trask of Florida, and Hunter Long out of Boston College. They also breakdown Feleipe Franks of Arkansas, Texas A&M's Kellen Mond, and Sam Ehlinger from the University of Texas. Tight ends are often forgetting about but the guys show you why you do not want to forget about Tony Poljan out of Virginia, Ole Miss' Kenny Yeboah, Duke's Noah Gray, Quintin Morris out of Bowling Green, and Kylen Granson from SMU. Dynasty Fantasy Football players, Devy Fantasy Football players, and NFL Draft fans will find this episode to be insightful and exciting as the guys get geared up for a great 2021 NFL Draft season.