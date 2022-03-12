Eugene Parker Lifetime Achievement Awarded to Angelo Wright at the 13th Annual ITL Combine Seminar

Skip to main content
Every year at the Inside the League Combine Seminar there is an agent who is recognized for his undevoted dedication to representing the NFL players and ability to uplift their community. This year, the Eugene Parker Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to the late Angelo Wright. Tune in to watch as his brother graciously accepts this achievement on behalf of his brother and reflects on how this was always Mr. Wright's favorite time of year. Find out more at www.InsideTheLeague.com

