Fan Controlled Football (FCF) Week 1 – Live Broadcast

The first week of the Fan Controlled Football League
This is the FCF. Tune-in Saturday, February 13, 2021 for the inaugural season of Fan Controlled Football, in the league where you voice matters. Download the app, draft your team, call the plays live, or become a team owner. #PowerToTheFans

The NFL Draft Bible is proud to serve as the official rankings provider of the FCF. Be sure to check back for our weekly rating updates, as we adjust their grades based on performance.

FCF commissioner Ray Austin joins us live every Wednesday on ‘The State of Football,’ 9:00 am eastern, be sure to tune-in as we preview the weekly FCF Draft held Wednesday nights on FCF Twitch!

161256466_user_image
