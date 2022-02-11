Football Friday NFL Draft Prospect Preview Show | S.1 Ep.2

Today we get to find out who the men are behind the pads with these exclusive interviews. Tune in as 'Big Law' Lawrence Johnson travels inside the helmet of Barry Wesley. This offensive tackle from Colorado State works to enlighten everyone for the need for equality from his unforgettable experience of being held at gunpoint for being black. Find out how Wesley has been using this as fuel to outperform all other OTs in order to hear his name called for the 2022 NFL Draft. Then, we get to see how the linebacker from Ole Miss, Mark Robinson expects to perform at his pro day along with the offensive guard Ben Adler from Kansas State and Ben Niesner the Punter from Valpo State. All this and more every Football Friday at 10 AM EST!

