Inside the War Room: Who won the Matthew Stafford trade?

Listen in as the team breaks down who won the Stafford/Goff trade
Join Tyler Sawa, Surae Pool, and Dante Collinelli as they argue about who won the trade between the Los Angeles Rams and Detriot Lions which sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions.

Tyler argues for the Lions winning the trade due to all the draft capital they received. Dante argues for the Rams since they’ve made themselves bonafide Super Bowl contenders for next season.

Lastly, each of the guys gives one winner from last week’s Senior Bowl. Surae argues for Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge, Tyler argues for Central Florida safety Richie Grant, and Dante argues for Grambling State offensive lineman David Moore.

