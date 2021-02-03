Inside the War Room: Who won the Matthew Stafford trade?

Join Tyler Sawa, Surae Pool, and Dante Collinelli as they argue about who won the trade between the Los Angeles Rams and Detriot Lions which sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions.



Tyler argues for the Lions winning the trade due to all the draft capital they received. Dante argues for the Rams since they’ve made themselves bonafide Super Bowl contenders for next season.



Lastly, each of the guys gives one winner from last week’s Senior Bowl. Surae argues for Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge, Tyler argues for Central Florida safety Richie Grant, and Dante argues for Grambling State offensive lineman David Moore.



The NFL Draft Bible Podcast Network is powered by the nfldraftbible.com. Please support our show by visiting the site and reading the work of our industry-leading writing and scouting teams. You can also support the show by leaving a 5 STAR review, subscribing, and telling your friends about our show.