Locked On Irish: Mike Singer talks Notre Dame Transfer Portal, Miami Preview

Joe DeLeone and Ryan Roberts are joined by BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer to talk about the latest buzz around Fighting Irish recruiting.
Joe DeLeone and Ryan Roberts are joined by BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer to talk about the latest buzz around Fighting Irish recruiting. They cover Jack Coan and what led to that move for Notre Dame, the possibility of more transfer portal players, and names to be aware of for the 2022 recruiting cycle. They also start the show with a preview of the Notre Dame Miami basketball game this weekend. There is only 1 place that has you covered and 1 place we trust. Betonline.ag! Sign up today for a free account at Betonline.ag and use that promocode: LOCKEDON for your 50% welcome bonus. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

