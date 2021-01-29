Mavs Sports Take: Former NFL QB Josh Johnson and Senior Bowl Weigh-Ins

They talk in-depth about the UGL and his time playing in the NFL for multiple teams. Ryan and David then cover the players who stood out at the 2021 Reece's Senior Bowl during weigh-ins and explain why their measurements are really important.



The NFL Draft Bible Podcast Network is powered by the nfldraftbible.com. Please support our show by visiting the site and reading the work of our industry-leading writing and scouting teams. You can also support the show by leaving a 5 STAR review, subscribing, and telling your friends about our show.