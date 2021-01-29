Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur Shows
Mavs Sports Take: Former NFL QB Josh Johnson and Senior Bowl Weigh-Ins

Former NFL quarterback Josh Johnson joins the show to discuss his developmental gamer league, the Ultimate Gamer League.
Author:
Publish date:

They talk in-depth about the UGL and his time playing in the NFL for multiple teams. Ryan and David then cover the players who stood out at the 2021 Reece's Senior Bowl during weigh-ins and explain why their measurements are really important.

