September 4, 2021
NFL Draft Tailgate Show: Kicking Off College Football Week One

Bringing you the college football pregame show each and every week of the college football season.
Bringing you the college football pregame show each and every week of the college football season.

Welcome back to the most reliable and raw coverage of NFL draft prospects with our host Lawrence 'Big Law' Johnson. Our panel is going to give you the x's and o's of who to keep an eye on this NCAA football weekend with Lorenz Leinweber, NFL Draft Bible Senior Scout and Alec Pulido, the NFL Draft Bible Scouting Coordinator. Keep it locked here every Saturday 10-11AM EST NFLDraftBiblel.com

