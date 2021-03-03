Notre Dame's Ben Skowronek discusses his injury status and the potential position change in the NFL.

Joining the Mav Sports Take crew, Notre Dame wide receiver, 2021 NFL Draft prospect and Reese’s Senior Bowl participant Ben Skowronek revealed that he had suffered a Jones fracture to his foot during Senior Bowl week. An injury that he has disclosed to NFL teams during his pre-draft conversations. This injury will, unfortunately, sideline the former Northwestern transfer for Notre Dame’s pro day scheduled for Match 31st.

Skowronek also revealed that several teams had inquired whether he would be open to a position switch to tight end. A possibility that Skowronek was completely open to, remarking that he had played at 225 plus pounds at points during his college career.

