Players Platform: Larnel Coleman, OT, UMass

An under the radar prospect, Coleman possesses a tremendous combination of size, athleticism and experience. While the COVID-19 pandemic limited the Minutemen to just four games played this season, Coleman made the most of his opportunity. He finished his collegiate career with 29 starts, including 16 starts at left tackle over the past two seasons. While he has been overlooked by the national media, Coleman is well-known amongst the NFL scouting community, as he looks to become the third UMass player selected in the NFL Draft in as many years (Andy Isabella/Isaiah Rodgers) . Join host Bo Marchionte, as he goes one-on-one with the big man to discuss his preparation for draft season, dealing with a limited season, expectations at the next level and more!

