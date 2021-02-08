Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Search
Players Platform: Larnel Coleman, OT, UMass

Players Platform: Larnel Coleman, OT, UMass

Tune-in to the latest Players Platform Show, with 2021 NFL Draft offensive tackle Larnel Coleman of UMass.
Author:
Publish date:

An under the radar prospect, Coleman possesses a tremendous combination of size, athleticism and experience. While the COVID-19 pandemic limited the Minutemen to just four games played this season, Coleman made the most of his opportunity. He finished his collegiate career with 29 starts, including 16 starts at left tackle over the past two seasons. While he has been overlooked by the national media, Coleman is well-known amongst the NFL scouting community, as he looks to become the third UMass player selected in the NFL Draft in as many years (Andy Isabella/Isaiah Rodgers) . Join host Bo Marchionte, as he goes one-on-one with the big man to discuss his preparation for draft season, dealing with a limited season, expectations at the next level and more!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

Larnel Coleman
Our Shows

Players Platform: Larnel Coleman, OT, UMass

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football - Part CXXXVI

USATSI_15544723
News

2021 NFL Mock Draft Post Super Bowl

USATSI_11482470
Prospect Rankings

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Fullbacks

USATSI_15423236
Prospect Rankings

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Running Backs

USATSI_15308360
Prospect Rankings

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Quarterbacks

161256466_user_image
News

Fan Controlled Football (FCF) Rankings

Shane-Ray-Image
News

Shane Ray, former first-round pick of the Broncos, signs with the Toronto Argonauts

tailgate
Our Shows

The NFL Draft Tailgate Show - Trench Warfare Edition