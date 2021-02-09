Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Search
[WATCH] Prospect Prophets: Breaking down the Atlanta Falcons' offseason

[WATCH] Prospect Prophets: Breaking down the Atlanta Falcons' offseason

The crew talks about what the Falcons need to do to succeed this offseason
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Tune-in for the Prospect Prophets Show live on-air Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 on NFL Draft Bible, now part of the FanNation Network on Sports Illustrated. Hosts Jack Despeaux, Alec Pulido and Lorenz Leinweber will be discussing the Atlanta Falcons' offseason and how they can set the team up for success in the future with their "Team-Building Tuesday" edition of the show. The Prospect Prophets Show is also part of the NFL Draft Bible podcast network on iTunes, be sure to subscribe. Plus, keep it locked to our brand new Twitch channel, as we bring exclusive independent scouting analysis and coverage of pro football. The NFL Draft Bible has been bringing you the names you need to know first since 2002, it's what we do!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

USATSI_11640829
News

Senior Watch: NFL Draft Candidates

USATSI_15386835
Fantasy Football

Amari Rodgers Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

nfl draft bible podcast network
Our Shows

[WATCH] Prospect Prophets: Breaking down the Atlanta Falcons' offseason

USATSI_15304876
NFL Draft

Hot Take Tuesday: Georgia CB Eric Stokes

USATSI_15173207
Prospect Rankings

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Tight Ends

USATSI_13733172
Prospect Rankings

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Slot Wide Receivers

USATSI_13643759
Prospect Rankings

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Wide Receivers

bleav
Our Shows

Bleav in NFL Draft Prospects: 2021 NFL Draft: Running Back Class

the state of football
Our Shows

[WATCH] The State of Football - Part CXXXVII