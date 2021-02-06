Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Scout Interview: Eli Howard, DL, Texas Tech

Listen in and get to know Texas Tech Red Raider Eli Howard
*For more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

Get to know Texas Tech defensive lineman Eli Howard, as he joins former NFL executive David Turner, Toronto Argonauts VP of Personnel John Murphy and Lawrence ‘Big Law’ Johnson of NFL Draft Bible on ‘The State of Football,’ Part of the FanNation Network, Powered By Sports Illustrated.

A versatile player capable of moving up and down the line of scrimmage, Howard is a smart, instinctual player who coaches and teammates love. The two-time team captain finished his Red Raiders career with 101 tackles, including 21.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and eight pass deflections in 43 games played, while earning recognition as an NFLPA Collegiate Bowl selection.

Tune-in to hear how Howard is currently navigating the draft process through the pandemic, what kind of impact he expects to make at the next level and find out which NFL legend our scouting staff compares him to. It’s no sleep season and Howard is certainly one player that NFL teams will want to do more homework on!

