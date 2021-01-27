Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur Shows
Small School, Big Potential: Ranking the Best Non-Power 5 Prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft Class

Matt breaks down nine of his favorite players from a Group of 5 or FCS school.
Lost amongst the debates of WR1 vs WR2 is the hidden value of the NFL Draft Class. Fantasy Football players can win their rookie drafts by finding the underrated diamonds like Quintin Morris from Bowling Green State University, Cade Johnson from South Dakota State University, and Shane Buechele from SMU.

The 2021 wide receiver class is strong, Matt lends insight on underrated players like Houston's Marquez Stevenson, Myron Mitchell from the University of Alabama-Birmingham, and D'Wayne Eskridge out of Western Michigan. He also lends insight on of his "his guys", Jaret Patterson from the University of Buffalo.

Perhaps most excited about this Big Board is the debate between Zach Wilson and Trey Lance. They both have a good claim for being QB3 in the 2021 Draft Class but the decision is pretty simple for Matt.

