SMWW: Analytics and Tech In Football

NFL Draft Bible on location at the Sports Management World Wide (SMWW) Football Career Conference in Indianapolis during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Hosted by Dr. Lynn Lashbrook.

On This Panel: Aaron Schatz | Mike Stoeber | Steve Palazzolo

NFL front offices around the league have taken on an ever-evolving makeover with analytics and technology. Tune-in and find out more about one of the hottest jobs in the football market, as Mike Stoeber and Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus, plus Football Outsiders founder Aaron Schatz join moderator Ike Worth for this noteworthy discussion!

Featured SMWW Online Course: Football Analytics Course

