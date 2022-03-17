SMWW: Analytics and Tech In Football

On This Panel: Aaron Schatz | Mike Stoeber | Steve Palazzolo

NFL front offices around the league have taken on an ever-evolving makeover with analytics and technology. Tune-in and find out more about one of the hottest jobs in the football market, as Mike Stoeber and Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus, plus Football Outsiders founder Aaron Schatz join moderator Ike Worth for this noteworthy discussion!

