SMWW: The Fundamentals of Scouting

NFL Draft Bible on location at the Sports Management World Wide (SMWW) Football Career Conference in Indianapolis during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Hosted by Dr. Lynn Lashbrook.

On This Panel: Mark Dominik | Russell Lande | Ric Serritellaa

Get in the game with the SMWW scouting panel, as they discuss ‘The Fundamentals of Scouting.’ Did you know it’s harder to become an NFL scout than it is an NFL player? Tune-in and find out how three distinct, different scouts busted into one of the hardest businesses in football.

In this segment you will hear from former Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Mark Dominik and Montreal Alouettes director of US scouting Russell Lande, plus NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella. You do not want to miss the insight of these pros!

Featured SMWW Online Course: Football GM & Scouting

