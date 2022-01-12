Special Presentation: The State of Football with John Collins and Eric Grubman
We're preparing for the NFL playoffs this weekend with our founder Ric Serritella as he sits with President and CEO of the Cleveland Browns NFL team John Collins and the former EVP of Business Operations Eric Grubman as they make their picks and discuss the future of sports betting in the NFL.
