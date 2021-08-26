The Blitz: College Fantasy Football Show | College Football Week 0 Slate

Welcome to the kick-off of The Blitz: our 2021 College Fantasy Football Weekly show. This week, the team previews Week 0 of the college football season.

Watch as we run through the major news of the week, including a lot of named QB starters, and some less exciting injury news. They also preview the highest-scoring match-ups that will take place on August 28th and September 2nd, run through weekly and seasonal sleepers, discuss their favorite bets of the week, and finish with a DFS round-up.

