The Draft Seminar: 2021 Senior Bowl Running Backs Fantasy Football Preview

Get ready for the Senior Bowl while we preview the running backs in this year's class
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 NFL Draft Seminar kicks off with a discussion on the fantasy football value of the running backs invited to the 2021 NFL Senior Bowl. They discuss some big names like Khalil Herbert, Kylin Hill, and Trey Sermon. They also introduce listeners to some under the radar names like Larry Rountree III, Rhamondre Stevenson Michael Carter, and Elijah Mitchell. Dynasty Fantasy Football players, Devy Fantasy Football players, and NFL Draft fans will find this episode to be insightful and exciting as the guys get geared up for a great 2021 NFL Draft season.

