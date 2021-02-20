Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
The NFL Draft Tailgate Show Pt. XIXI

Listen live as the crew goes through the latest news around the nation.
Our host 'Big Law' Lawrence Johnson is back at it again with our tailgate panel to chop up whose the top 5 nickel and outside cornerbacks with our Director of Scouting Ryan Roberts, two time Grey Cup Champion John Murphy, founder of Maverick Sports Consulting David Turner and our German draft spy Lorenz Leinweber. Today these scouts go toe to toe with the Marshall's star and rising draft prospect, running back Brenden Knox as he breaks down how his talent will be setting records in the NFL once drafted. Keep it locked every Saturday at 10AM EST on the NFL Draft Tailgate Show! 

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

