Our host 'Big Law' Lawrence Johnson is back at it again with our tailgate panel to chop up whose the top 5 linebackers in the NFL Draft with our two-time Grey Cup Champion John Murphy, founder of Maverick Sports Consulting David Turner, our German draft spy Lorenz Leinweber, and our head scout Ryan Roberts. Stay tuned every Saturday 10 AM EST.