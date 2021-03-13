On This Episode of ‘The NFL Draft Tailgate Show Pt XXIV’ our host ‘Big Law’ Lawrence Johnson is playing it safe today as he breaks down the top 2021 NFL Draft Prospects for safety and special teams positions. Then, an exclusive interview with the ‘Wolf’ of the Texas Longhorns, Safety Caden Sterns hops on to break down how he blew up at his pro day stealing the show with his performance and what NFL teams can expect from hiring him come Draft day. See who our secret scout Lorenz Leinweber and Director of Scouting Ryan Roberts see as top draft prospects every Saturday at 10AM EST and unlock our draft guide that’s used by all 32 teams at AllAccessFootball.com today!

