Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Search

The NFL Draft Tailgate Show Pt XXIV

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!"
Author:
Publish date:

On This Episode of ‘The NFL Draft Tailgate Show Pt XXIV’ our host ‘Big Law’ Lawrence Johnson is playing it safe today as he breaks down the top 2021 NFL Draft Prospects for safety and special teams positions. Then, an exclusive interview with the ‘Wolf’ of the Texas Longhorns, Safety Caden Sterns hops on to break down how he blew up at his pro day stealing the show with his performance and what NFL teams can expect from hiring him come Draft day. See who our secret scout Lorenz Leinweber and Director of Scouting Ryan Roberts see as top draft prospects every Saturday at 10AM EST and unlock our draft guide that’s used by all 32 teams at AllAccessFootball.com today! 

https://www.twitch.tv/nfldraftbible

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

tailgate
Our Shows

The NFL Draft Tailgate Show Pt XXIV

USATSI_12385263
News

2021 NFL College Football Pro-Day Schedule

USATSI_14175242
NFL Draft

2021 NFL Pro Day – Live Blog Tracker

usatsi_10806214-copy
NFL Draft

New England Patriots 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

960x0
Mocks

Indianapolis Colts 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

USATSI_15479241
NFL

Jim Mora Jr. Discusses Free-Agent Running Backs

ONOgUXw8_400x400
NFL

Final roster set for Sunday’s HUB Football CAMP in San Diego

USATSI_14987318
Player Interviews

Interviewing LSU defender JaCoby Stevens

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football - Part CLX