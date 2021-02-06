The NFL Draft Tailgate Show - Trench Warfare Edition

In this week's edition, the NFL Draft Bible scouting department goes inside the trenches, as they unveil their top-five offensive line and defensive line prospects. They also highlight several risers, sliders and surprises.

Later in the show, Alcorn State long snapper Colten Menges dials in to discuss his draft journey. Menges, who was invited to both the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Hula Bowl, is the top-rated long snapper on the NFL Draft Bible big board, as he seeks to become the first Braves player to be taken in the NFL Draft since Donald Driver (1999).

Featuring our prestigious evaluators:

Ryan Roberts, NFL Draft Bible Director of Scouting

John Murphy, Toronto Argonauts VP of Player Personnel

David Turner, Former NFL Executive/CEO Mav Sports

Lorenz Leinweber, NFL Draft Bible Scouting Assistant.

Hosted by new NFL Draft Bible MC Lawrence 'Big Law' Johnson!

