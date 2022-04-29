The State of Football: 2022 NFL Draft Day Two Special

Everyday this week we are bringing you the "Names You Need To Know" for the 2022 NFL Draft. Keep it locked to see what to expect tonight for day two of the NFL draft.

Today our CEO Ric Serritella and head scout Lorenz Leinweber find out what it was like to be selected in the third round by the NY Giants in '96 with Roman Oben, current NFL’s Vice President of Football Development. See what he thinks about the Giants draft so far and industry updates. Then, the CEO from Sports Management Worldwide ( www.SMWW.com ) Lynn Lashbrook gives us his inside perspective of being an agent and what they should prepare for tonight in negotiations. We'll travel back to the boards to give you all the analytics of what prospects our familia will see flying off the boards with the first NFL Draft analyst from ESPN and SI Cardinals publisher ( www.si.com/nfl/cardinals ), Howard Balzer.



