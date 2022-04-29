Skip to main content
The State of Football: 2022 NFL Draft Day Two Special

Everyday this week we are bringing you the "Names You Need To Know" for the 2022 NFL Draft. Keep it locked to see what to expect tonight for day two of the NFL draft.

Today our CEO Ric Serritella and head scout Lorenz Leinweber find out what it was like to be selected in the third round by the NY Giants in '96 with Roman Oben, current NFL’s Vice President of Football Development. See what he thinks about the Giants draft so far and industry updates. Then, the CEO from Sports Management Worldwide ( www.SMWW.com ) Lynn Lashbrook gives us his inside perspective of being an agent and what they should prepare for tonight in negotiations. We'll travel back to the boards to give you all the analytics of what prospects our familia will see flying off the boards with the first NFL Draft analyst from ESPN and SI Cardinals publisher ( www.si.com/nfl/cardinals ), Howard Balzer.

For over twenty years, providing you with the most accurate NFL Draft predictions is what we do, since 2002! Thank you for you're continued support and enjoy the draft holiday safely!

Travon Walker
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Day 1 Recap

By Jack Borowsky4 minutes ago
cole strange 1
NFL Draft

FCS Produces Multiple First Round Selections for First Time in 14 Years as Patriots Pick Strange

By Ralph Ventre10 minutes ago
USATSI_17381174
NFL Draft

Top 5 Players Available At Each Position Entering Day 2

By Ric Serritella21 minutes ago
2022 NFL Draft Prospect: OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Titans Trade 26th Overall Pick to the New York Jets who select Jermaine Johnson II.

By Robert Gregson12 hours ago
2022 NFL Draft Prospect: OLB Devin Lloyd, Utah
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Tampa Bay and Jacksonville trade, Jaguars select Devin Llyod at 27th Overall.

By Robert Gregson12 hours ago
2022 NFL Draft Prospect: QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Steelers Select Kenny Pickett with 20th Overall Pick.

By Robert Gregson12 hours ago
USATSI_15096740
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Smith, Offensive Tackle, Tulsa Golden Hurricane

By The NFL Draft Bible13 hours ago
2022 NFL Draft Prospect: oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: The Eagles and Titans trade, Titans select Treylon Burks with the 18th overall pick.

By Robert Gregson13 hours ago