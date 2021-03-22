Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
The State of Football: Part CLVI

In this edition of TSOF, host Ric Serritella is joined by weekly guest Ralph Ventre, the co-commissioner of the Northeast Conference (NEC), as the duo discuss the latest FCS action from the weekend that was. They are joined by Bryant head coach Chris Merritt to discuss the Bulldogs 27-7 victory over Wagner on Sunday. Later in the show, Sports Illustrated analyst Jim Mora Jr. joins the program to discuss the latest NFL Draft news. The panel also reacts to the latest NFL free agent frenzy signings, plus a look at the ongoing Deshaun Watson saga. Only on the 'The State of Football,' your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings, weekdays at 9:00am eastern time. Be sure to subscribe to Twitch for new show alerts and original content programming.

