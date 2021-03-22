The State of Football: Part CLVI

In this edition of TSOF, host Ric Serritella is joined by weekly guest Ralph Ventre, the co-commissioner of the Northeast Conference (NEC), as the duo discuss the latest FCS action from the weekend that was. They are joined by Bryant head coach Chris Merritt to discuss the Bulldogs 27-7 victory over Wagner on Sunday. Later in the show, Sports Illustrated analyst Jim Mora Jr. joins the program to discuss the latest NFL Draft news. The panel also reacts to the latest NFL free agent frenzy signings, plus a look at the ongoing Deshaun Watson saga. Only on the 'The State of Football,' your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings, weekdays at 9:00am eastern time. Be sure to subscribe to Twitch for new show alerts and original content programming.

https://www.twitch.tv/nfldraftbible

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.