Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network joins 'The State of Football' to Discuss the Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Baldinger on 'The State of Football'
Brian Baldinger on TSOF: “If they were a stock, I’d be betting heavily on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the coming years”

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger appeared on The State of Football to talk about what he saw from the new look Jaguars and he’s a fan of what new Head Coach Urban Meyer has cooking down in Jacksonville.

“There’s not a part of a football team that Urban Meyer doesn’t have his finger prints on. I don’t think it’s going to take long. They’re going to turn this thing around” - Brain Baldinger on the Jaguars outlook under Urban Meyer

Baldinger went on to say that he likes what he sees from second year wideout Laviska Shenault and expects him to explode this year. He ultimately likes what he sees and thinks Meyer is building something special in Jacksonville.

