Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur Shows
Search
The State of Football LIVE - On Location - Senior Bowl

The State of Football LIVE - On Location - Senior Bowl

Join the guys and listen in as they have LIVE prospect interviews
Author:
Publish date:

Our founder and host Ric Serritella and co-host John Murphy, the 2x Grey Cup Champion are live on location from Reese's Senior Bowl.

Today, we have the monstrous defensive lineman from UNI, Elerson Smith on to chop up what it's like to be at the Senior Bowl and how he's prepared to take on the top #NFL talent.

Guests:

UNI Football DE Elerson Smith

UVA Football TE

Plus, the latest buzz from MobileDouble exclamation mark

9AM | Part of

FanNation

 Network Powered By

SInow

 

WYATT HUBERT
News

Senior Bowl Practice Review: Day 1 American Trenches

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football LIVE - On Location - Senior Bowl

kellen mond
News

Senior Bowl Practice Review: Day 1 American Quarterbacks

spencer brown
News

Senior Bowl Weigh-Ins: FCS, DII, DIII Surprises

D’WAYNE ESKRIDGE
News

Senior Bowl Weigh-Ins: Group of 5 Surprises

OSA ODIGHIZUWA
News

Senior Bowl Weigh-Ins: Pac 12 Surprises

SAM EHLINGER
News

Senior Bowl Weigh-Ins: Big 12 Surprises

HAMSAH NASIRILDEEN
News

Senior Bowl Weigh-Ins: ACC Surprises

NICO COLLINS
News

Senior Bowl Weigh-Ins: B1G Surprises