The State of Football LIVE - On Location - Senior Bowl
Join the guys and listen in as they have LIVE prospect interviews
Our founder and host Ric Serritella and co-host John Murphy, the 2x Grey Cup Champion are live on location from Reese's Senior Bowl.
Today, we have the monstrous defensive lineman from UNI, Elerson Smith on to chop up what it's like to be at the Senior Bowl and how he's prepared to take on the top #NFL talent.
Guests:
UNI Football DE Elerson Smith
UVA Football TE
Plus, the latest buzz from MobileDouble exclamation mark
9AM | Part of
FanNation
Network Powered By
SInow