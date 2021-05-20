The State of Football: Part CCIX

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your mornings with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Enjoy as our special guest Dane Vandernat, Director of the NFLPA Collegant Bowl drops by to give us the names you need to know with inside the war room stories. Then, the Prospect Prophets Alex Pulido and 'Block Letters' Lorenz Leinweiber take over the show to give us all the UDFAs we need to know as well as 2022. You just never know who might drop by and make an appearance. Tune-in at NFL Draft Bible or on any of our social media platforms.

