Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
The State of Football: Part CCLI

The State of Football: Part CCLI

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond

LIVE SHOW COMING SOON RIGHT HERE

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLI

USATSI_15140390
NFL Draft

Top Five Under-the-Radar Cornerbacks in 2022 NFL Draft

the hub football camp
News

Latest Alternative Football News

quentin johnston
News

Latest NFL Draft News

deandre hopkins
News

Latest NFL News

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCL

USATSI_13289119
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Payton Wilson, Linebacker, NC State Wolfpack

USATSI_15875273
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, UCF Knights

USATSI_15345153
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Braden Galloway, Tight End, Clemson Tigers