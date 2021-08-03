Sports Illustrated home
The State of Football: Part CCLXI

The State of Football: Part CCLXI

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

In this edition of The State of Football, host Ric Serritella continues to count you down to the Hall of Fame Weekend festivities to commemorate the 102nd NFL season! Tune-in, as he is joined by Hall of Fame Village CEO Mike Crawford to preview the new $900M construction of the Hall of Fame Village Powered By Johnson Controls, plus a look at the preparation leading up to the Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremonies. Next, Yahoo! Sports insider Eric Edholm checks in from his training camp travels to discuss the main storylines sure to dominate the month of August, in addition to several teams who have some concerns at the quarterback position. We close out the program with Zebra Technologies vice president John Pollard, who discusses the extended partnership with Reese’s Senior Bowl and what it means for the league. It all happens on TSOF, your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!

