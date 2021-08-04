Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
The State of Football: Part CCLXII

The State of Football: Part CCLXII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond

LIVE SHOW COMING SOON RIGHT HERE

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXII

resized_303085-8cburks0927rgb_35-30747_t800
Fantasy Football

Consensus Top 10 Devy Wide Receivers

The State of Football
Our Shows

Vice President of Business Development at Zebra, John Pollard Joins 'The State of Football'

The State of Football
Our Shows

Hall of Fame Village CEO Mike Crawford Joins 'The State of Football'

ezekiel elliott
News

Latest NFL News

thumbnail_Jared GoffMatthew Stafford
NFL

The REAL reason why the Rams dumped Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford

kayvon-thibodeaux-ato
News

Latest NFL Draft News

Spencer Rattler
Fantasy Football

Devy: The Top Ten Quarterbacks For 2021 Season

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXI