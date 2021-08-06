Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
The State of Football: Part CCLXIV

The State of Football: Part CCLXIV

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond

LIVE SHOW COMING SOON RIGHT HERE

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXIV

https---kckingdom.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2016-04-1203641069
Dynasty

Dynasty Top Ten WRs

AP21004702305886-e1621289893102.jpg
News

Latest NFL News

91beb95c-5f1b-4877-8692-ede5a0cf6afe-trevorjags.jpg
Fantasy Football

Top 10 Dynasty QBs for 2021

USATSI_15399224
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State Cyclones

USATSI_15096740
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Smith, Offensive Tackle, Tulsa Golden Hurricane

USATSI_14263578
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Austin Deculus, Offensive Tackle, LSU Tigers

USATSI_13676988
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Lakia Henry, Linebacker, Ole Miss Rebels

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXIII