The State of Football: Part CCLXVI

In this edition of The State of Football, host Lawrence ‘Big Law’ Johnson is back in the saddle for season two on another Football Friday edition. He’ll be joined by special guests, including NFL Draft Bible Consulting co-founder Mook Williams to discuss the latest NFLPA agent exam and NIL laws. Plus, Hall Of Fantasy League Co-Founder Mat Sposta to discuss the Hall Of Fantasy League football launch. Buckle up, as former St Louis Rams scout Danton Barton, who drops in to shed insight into the NFL preseason kickoff and CFL season kickoff games from last night. It all happens on TSOF, your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! #TSOF Season 2; Episode 5; Part CCLXIV.