Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
The State of Football: Part CCLXXI

The State of Football: Part CCLXXI

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your morning with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXXI

carson strong
Mocks

2022 NFL Mock Draft: The Next Wave of Future Franchise Quarterbacks

justin fields
NFL

NFL Preseason Week One Recap: Rookie Quarterbacks Steal The Show

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXX

USATSI_15049419
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ryan Swoboda, Offensive Tackle, Virginia Cavaliers

USATSI_16535466
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Eric Gray, Running Back, Oklahoma Sooners

USATSI_15221005
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ty Fryfogle, Wide Receiver, Indiana Hoosiers

USATSI_15960208
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kennedy Brooks, Running Back, Oklahoma Sooners

USATSI_15245740
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Williams, Defensive Lineman, Virginia Tech Hokies