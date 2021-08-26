August 26, 2021
The State of Football: Part CCLXXVIII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your morning with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Thursday we always get to break down the whole world of football with Ric Serritella. First, we get to dissect the top NCAA defensive backs entering into the NFL Draft with the Director of Player Personnel for NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Dane Vandernat. Then, the man who keeps a pulse on the inside of the football industry, the founder of InsidetheLeague.com Neil Stratton keeps us up to date on NFL personnel hiring/firing and agent news. All this and more, weekdays at 9AM EST on TSOF.

