August 31, 2021
The State of Football: Part CCLXXX

Welcome back to TSOF with Ric Serritella and Russ Lande and it's cut down day! Let's see whose moving and shaking, along with the #NFL Divisional predictions and an important Hub Football announcement! All this and more, weekdays 9AM EST on 'The State of Football'.

