The State of Football: Part CCLXXXII
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Today our host Ric Serritella gets to preview the top NFL draft prospects to keep an eye on this season with the Executive Director of College Scouting for NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Dane Vandernat. Then, we go Inside the League to find out the latest industry rumblings within the NFL with CEO of www.InsideTheLeague.com Neil Stratton. All this and more weekdays at 9-10 AM EST on 'The State of Football'.
