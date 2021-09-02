The State of Football: Part CCLXXXII

Today our host Ric Serritella gets to preview the top NFL draft prospects to keep an eye on this season with the Executive Director of College Scouting for NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Dane Vandernat. Then, we go Inside the League to find out the latest industry rumblings within the NFL with CEO of www.InsideTheLeague.com Neil Stratton. All this and more weekdays at 9-10 AM EST on 'The State of Football'.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view