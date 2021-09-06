The State of Football: Part CCLXXXIV

Happy Labor Day! We're going to give you all the NFL preseason predictions and the Heisman trophy with our hosts Ric Serritella and Ralph Ventre. Tune in to get the latest Packers news from the publisher of Sports Illustrated's Buffalo Bills Nick Fierro. Did you sign up for your Celebrity Golf Vacation yet? Make sure to tune in as we take you behind the scenes of what to expect at Big Daddy's Golf Classic this week on September 9, 2021, with Big Daddy Salgado (CLICK HERE FOR LINK). Tune in weekdays 9-10 AM EST for the most reliable news in the industry.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view