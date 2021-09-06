September 6, 2021
The State of Football: Part CCLXXXIV

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

Happy Labor Day! We're going to give you all the NFL preseason predictions and the Heisman trophy with our hosts Ric Serritella and Ralph Ventre. Tune in to get the latest Packers news from the publisher of Sports Illustrated's Buffalo Bills Nick Fierro. Did you sign up for your Celebrity Golf Vacation yet? Make sure to tune in as we take you behind the scenes of what to expect at Big Daddy's Golf Classic this week on September 9, 2021, with Big Daddy Salgado (CLICK HERE FOR LINK). Tune in weekdays 9-10 AM EST for the most reliable news in the industry.

