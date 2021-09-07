September 7, 2021
The State of Football: Part CCLXXXV

The State of Football: Part CCLXXXV

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

We're going into the week one rankings across the NFL from power, to sour, and top QB's across the football industry with our host Ric Serritella and Director of US Scouting for the Montreal Allouettes , Russ Lande.

