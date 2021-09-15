September 15, 2021
The State of Football: Part CCLXXXX

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

Today we're going global with European League of Football star athlete Keanu Ebanks. Then, special guest and long time scout, Craig T Smith joins us along with CFL reporter Chris O'Leary to break down the latest CFL updates. Make sure to keep it locked for overtime as TheGameHERS joins us for latest updates on female gamer awards, vote today at https://thegamehers.gg/ .

