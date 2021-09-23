September 23, 2021
The State of Football: Part CCLXXXXVI

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

Join the crew every morning at 9 am est. to talk about everything going on in the world of football. From NFL to college football to CFL and everything in between, we have you covered every day. Catch the show live on Twitter, Facebook, or Twitch, or if you miss the show live, you can watch the rerun. Chime into the conversation and ask any questions that you have.

Get your chin straps ready for this jam-packed edition of TSOF with your host Ric Serritella. Find all the NFL Draft prospects you should be keeping an eye on this weekend with the Director of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Dane Vandernat. Then get the latest updates on NIL laws with NFL agent Michael Langley and all the www.InsideTheIndustry.com news from ITL CEO Neil Stratton. Make sure you go overtime with us as we unveil another part of the FitGMR.gg app with their CEO, Mike Anderson! All this and more weekdays at 9 AM EST on 'The State of Football'.

