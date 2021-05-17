Sports Illustrated home
The State of Football: Part CCVI

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
In this edition of TSOF, we are joined by Ralph Ventre the NEC Assistant Commissioner for Communications & Digital Media Strategy to break down the 2021 FCS Championship game that left Sam Houston State packing their bags back home with a big trophy. Plus, all the latest updates in the football industry. It all happens here on 'The State of Football,' your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!

