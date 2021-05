"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

Legendary coaches Bob Wylie and Keith Grabowski join TSOF, to recap the Coaches Of Offensive Line (COOL) Clinic. With host Ric Serritella. The State of Football, your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! Part of the FanNation Network on Sports Illustrated. Weekdays 9:00am eastern time.