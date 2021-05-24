Sports Illustrated home
The State of Football: Part CCXI

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
The Prospect Prophets are taking over 'The State of Football Pt. CCXI'! Alec Pulido and Lorenz Leinweber are cutting through the mainstream fluff to give you true football gruff on what the Falcons will do with Julio Jones. Residential guest Ralph Ventre weighs in on if the Bills will grab a Super Bowl ring in 202 and provides the prophets with all the prospects to keep an eye on the FCS and NEC. Keep it locked on T.S.O.F weekdays 9AM EST.

