Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

The State of Football: Part CCXIX

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Updated:
Original:

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond

NFLPA Bowl Director Dane Vandernat joins host/Founder Ric Serritella to preview the top senior running backs for the 2022 NFL Draft. Neil Stratton joins the show to talk about the latest rumblings and agent news around the league. To close the show, Ric talks about the latest rumor mill around the NFL.

Check out the NFL Draft Bible Headquarters

CLICK HERE to go ALL ACCESS

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXIX

USATSI_15331923
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jamal Hill, Safety, Oregon Ducks

USATSI_15400621
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: T.J. Bass, Offensive Guard, Oregon Ducks

Aumavae_Laulu_Montana_EE
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Offensive Tackle, Oregon Ducks

USATSI_15222083
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: C.J. Verdell, Running Back, Oregon Ducks

USATSI_13395535
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Isaac Slade-Matautia, Linebacker, Oregon Ducks

USATSI_15980333
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Alex Forsyth, Center, Oregon Ducks

USATSI_13325889
NFL Draft

Top Five Ole Miss Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

USATSI_15489018
NFL Draft

Top Five Arizona State Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft