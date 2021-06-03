The State of Football: Part CCXIX

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

NFLPA Bowl Director Dane Vandernat joins host/Founder Ric Serritella to preview the top senior running backs for the 2022 NFL Draft. Neil Stratton joins the show to talk about the latest rumblings and agent news around the league. To close the show, Ric talks about the latest rumor mill around the NFL.